Sasrah Frances "Frankie" Ashley
Honea Path - Sarah Frances "Frankie" Woods Ashley, 94, widow of the late Jack Erwin Ashley, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at AnMed Health.
Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Barney and Cora Jane Davis Woods. Mrs. Ashley was predeceased by her siblings, Tinnie Woods Chandler, Barney "Boots"
Woods Traynham, Elsie Woods Baker and William Calvin Woods. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she served as Treasurer and was active in the Fidelis Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women. She was a graduate of Ellen Woodside High School where she excelled in basketball. Mrs. Ashley worked in the textile industry for over 40 years as a weaver and retired from the Bloomsburg Mills, Abbeville Plant. She loved being a homemaker and tending to her plants and flowers.
Surviving is her son, Stanley R. Ashley (Susan) of Columbia, a grandson, Will Ashley of Columbia, two nephews, Gene Baker and Bill Baker and a niece, Jo Elaine Thomason. In addition to her parents and husband, she was pre-deceased by her son, Terry Woods "Woody" Ashley.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel in Honea Path with Rev. Gayle Summey officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM on Tuesday at Pruitt Funeral Home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Box 483, Honea Path, SC 29654. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019