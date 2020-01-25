|
Scott Drake
Starr - Christopher Scott Drake, 48, son of Jimmy Drake of Starr and Jean Drake of Anderson, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his residence in Marietta, Georgia.
A funeral service will he held on Tuesday, January 28, at 2:00pm at Flat Rock Presbyterian Church, 909 Flat Rock Rd. Anderson, SC 29624.
A complete obituary and funeral arrangements will be announced by The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020