Scott Drake
July 28, 1971 - January 23, 2020
Christopher Scott Drake, 48, son of Jimmy Drake of Starr and Jean Drake of Anderson, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his residence in Marietta, Georgia.
Born in Anderson on July 28, 1971, he was a graduate of Crescent High School. He attended Clemson University and was President of Drake and Associates, an automotive finance and insurance company in Marietta, GA. He attended The First Presbyterian Church of Roswell, GA.
Scott was an avid outdoorsman who always enjoyed getting back to his roots at Drake Farm in Starr, SC. He was multi-talented in both the farming and business industries. Scott's daughter, Olivia, was his greatest joy and blessing.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Olivia Rose Drake and his sister, Lori Drake Smith, her husband Alex and their son, Hayden of Greenville.
A funeral service will he held on Tuesday, January 28, at 2:00pm at Flat Rock Presbyterian Church, 909 Flat Rock Rd. Anderson, SC 29624 with Rev. Sanders Read officiating. Burial will be in Flat Rock Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to Flat Rock Cemetery C/O Mellie Jones 515 Wesley Crt. Starr, SC 29684
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020