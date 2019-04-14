|
|
Scott Hamby
Mountain Rest - Gregory "Scott" Hamby, 38, husband of Elizabeth "Beth" Baskin Hamby, of Mountain Rest, SC, gained his heavenly wings on Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Francis Downtown Hospital.
Born August 21, 1980, in Anderson, he was the son of Mark Gregory "Greg" Hamby of Rockwell, NC and Sandra Gail Wells Hamby of Pendleton. He was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church and was the General Manager of Advanced Auto Parts in Mauldin, SC.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his two sons, Dawsyn and John Hamby; daughter, Kloe Hamby, all of the home; two brothers, Brett (Brittney) Hamby of Rockwell, NC and Jonathan (Gabby) Hamby of Townville; his paternal grandmother, Clara Glenn of Townville; several nieces, nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Scott was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Horace Glenn and maternal grandparents, Curtis and Betty Wells.
The family will receive friends Sunday (April 14) from 3 until 5pm at Sullivan-King Mortuary, 3205 N. Hwy 81. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family will be at the home of his grandmother, Clara Glenn at 114 Hatcher Road, Townville, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 2817 South Main Street, Anderson, SC 29624 or Haven of Rest, 219 West Whitner Street, Anderson, SC 29624 or the , 2451 Crystal Drive. Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 14, 2019