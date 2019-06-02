Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Anderson - Mrs. Selma L Smith entered her eternal home on Friday, May 31, 2019. Selma was born in Anderson, SC on July 13, 1925. She grew up in Greenwood, SC and graduated from Greenwood High School. She was the daughter of the late Edward Loftis and Bessie Caldwell Loftis.

Selma was employed by Bellsouth where she retired after twenty-five years of service. Selma lived a life filled with love and laughter. She had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed having fun with family and friends. She was especially fond of children and they always seemed to gravitate toward her. Selma had a strong faith and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church where she attended regularly until her health began to decline.

Selma was preceded in death by her husband Harold Allen Smith. Together they raised their two loves-twins, Ann Smith and Jan Smith Suttles (Caroll). Selma also had a "special other daughter," Tammy C. Wilson (Jim). Selma was also preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Selma was affectionately known as "Bene" and "Nana".

The family will receive friends from 1 pm until 2 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home on Monday, June 3, 2019. The Celebration of Life will follow in the Chapel at 2:30 pm with Rev. Joe Cadden officiating. Interment will follow at New Silverbrook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, or memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 2, 2019
