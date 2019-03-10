|
Sergeant Johnny Milton Clark
Atlanta - Sergeant Johnny Milton Clark was born November 12, 1940 as the oldest child of Johnnie (Tony) and Eloise Berry Clark. He died peacefully on March 6, 2019, at Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough, Georgia at 12:51 p.m. He was 78 years old. He spent 20 years in the U.S. Army and 26 years at the U.S. Postal Service. During his military service, he served in Viet Nam, the Congo, the Dominican Republic, Germany and Korea.
He attended Westside High school in Anderson, South Carolina and Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina where he majored in music. He played several instruments, including the alto and baritone saxophones and the clarinet.
He was divorced with two children, Jervon Clark and Kimberly Clark. He had four grandchildren, Jasmine, Tariah, Jervon and Janiqua. They have produced six (6) great-grands.
Johnny Clark was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Lewis Franklin Clark. Johnny Milton Clark leaves behind to mourn his passing his children, his grandchildren, five siblings, Sue Ford (Bill), Kenneth J. Clark, Hulda Clark Reed (James), Linda Clark Porter (Freddie) and Carmen Deneen Clark and a host of loving cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, Southwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30331. Burial will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 10, 2019