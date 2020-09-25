1/1
Det. Sgt. Ethan Ross Kaskin
Townville - Detective Sergeant Ethan Ross Kaskin, 60, of Townville, SC, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020.

He was born September 20, 1960 in Washington, DC and was the son of Bradley L. Kaskin and Deanna Werber Kaskin.

Ethan joined the City of Anderson Police Department in November 2008 and was currently a detective with the Investigation Division. He was a private, quiet man and didn't speak often but when he did, it was with kindness and compassion toward others. He had a genuine care for people which showed throughout his career and he loved serving the City of Anderson. In his life, he aspired for great personal fitness and was the owner of Urban Crazy Fitness. Ethan was an animal lover and an avid fisherman.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Tracy Williams Kaskin; parents, Bradley and Deanna Kaskin; step-daughters, Caitlin Dantzic and Justine Holley; brother, Joshua B. Kaskin; and granddaughters, Leila, Elleora, and Harper.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5:00-9:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service with full police honors will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at The Anderson Civic Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
