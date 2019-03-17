|
|
Shannon Wilson
Iva - Shannon Christian Wilson, 39, of Iva, SC, passed away on Friday March 15, 2019 at her home from complications with pneumonia.
Born on May 14, 1979, in Gastonia, NC, she was the daughter of Herbert Christian Sr and Judy Andres (Larry.)
Shannon is survived by her Son, the Love of her Life, her Butter Bean: Noah Wilson; adopted parents: Marion T and Edith Slaton Burriss; her special Nephews: Austin and Cody Christian; brothers: Bert Christian (Misty), Christopher Andres and Jim Christian (Kathy); Sisters: Lisa Michelle, Barbara Byrum, Wanda Parks (Harold), Debbie Russell (David) and Donna Hayes (Rick); and her special friend: Alan York.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Kyle Wilson and her twin brother: Jeremy Shane Christian.
Funeral services will be held at 3pm on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at the Sosebee Mortuary Iva Chapel and will be officiated by Rev. Harold Parks and assisted by Pastor Robert Price.
The family will receive friends at the Iva Chapel, prior to the service Tuesday from 1pm to 3pm.
The family will be at the home of Edith Burriss.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Iva Church of God.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory Iva Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 17, 2019