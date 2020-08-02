1/
Sharolyn Inman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharolyn Inman

Anderson - Sharolyn Louise Ware Inman, 77, passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Born in Barrackville, WV, she was a daughter of the late Denzil Ray and Madalyn DeVault Ware. She retired from Anderson School District One, after thirty-four years of teaching, having taught at Wren Primary and Waccamaw Elementary School, in Horry County. She was a loving mother and grandmother and dedicated to teaching.

Survivors include daughters, Michelle Dutton (Kenneth) of Anderson and Nanette Wisham (Terry) of Williamston; son, Mark Inman (Amanda) of Easley; brother, Gary Ware of Tallahassee, FL; sister, Jean Yoder of Huntsville, AL; seven grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, with the service to follow at 2:00 in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gray Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved