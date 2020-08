Sharolyn Inman

Sharolyn InmanAnderson - Sharolyn Louise Ware Inman, 77, passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday, August 2, 2020.Born in Barrackville, WV, she was a daughter of the late Denzil Ray and Madalyn DeVault Ware. She retired from Anderson School District One, after thirty-four years of teaching, having taught at Wren Primary and Waccamaw Elementary School, in Horry County. She was a loving mother and grandmother and dedicated to teaching.Survivors include daughters, Michelle Dutton (Kenneth) of Anderson and Nanette Wisham (Terry) of Williamston; son, Mark Inman (Amanda) of Easley; brother, Gary Ware of Tallahassee, FL; sister, Jean Yoder of Huntsville, AL; seven grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, with the service to follow at 2:00 in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.Gray Mortuary, PelzerCondolences: www.graymortuary.com