Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Barnett Obituary
Sharon Barnett

Piedmont - Sharon Elaine Mitchell Barnett, 58, wife of John Barnett, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.

Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of Mary Rainey Mitchell of Williamston, and of the late Marshall Edward Mitchell. She was a homemaker.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by a son, Johnathan Luke Barnett of the home; daughter, Valarie Elaine Barnett of Pendleton; brothers, Vernon E. Mitchell of Central, Michael L. Mitchell of Piercetown, Rickey D. Mitchell of Williamston; sister, Crystal D. Mitchell of Pendleton; and one grandchild, John Rhett Hill.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 14, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, followed by the service at 2:00 in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at the Garden of Memories in Belton.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 13, 2019
