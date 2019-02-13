|
Sharon Barnett
Piedmont - Sharon Elaine Mitchell Barnett, 58, wife of John Barnett, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.
Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of Mary Rainey Mitchell of Williamston, and of the late Marshall Edward Mitchell. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by a son, Johnathan Luke Barnett of the home; daughter, Valarie Elaine Barnett of Pendleton; brothers, Vernon E. Mitchell of Central, Michael L. Mitchell of Piercetown, Rickey D. Mitchell of Williamston; sister, Crystal D. Mitchell of Pendleton; and one grandchild, John Rhett Hill.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 14, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, followed by the service at 2:00 in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at the Garden of Memories in Belton.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 13, 2019