McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Anderson - Sheila Ellen Gregory Boyd, 63, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born in Long Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert Gregory and Louise Jaques Gregory and was a member of Princeton Baptist Church.

For 20 years, she was the deli and bakery specialist/manager for BI-LO. Sheila loved baking. After adopting Molly her fur-baby, she began baking treats for Molly and her other adopted fur-baby, Coco. It was only natural for her to offer her skills to others. In 2011, Sheila opened Molly & Me Bakery and Grooming and began a successful career focusing on healthy dog treats and pampering all fur-babies. Sheila had an infinity for caring and loving others which has been felt by all that have encountered her over the years.

In addition to her mother, Sheila leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Ted Boyd; children, Ted Boyd, Jr. (Tammy), Kevin Boyd (Michelle), Michael Stover, III and Cindy Brown (Allen); grandchildren Kevin Boyd, II, Cassidy Hardy, Joshua Brown, Ashton Brown; great-grandchildren, Kacie Boyd and Jameson Boyd; brother, Michael Gregory (Barbara); and sister-in-law, Annie Gregory.

In addition to her father, she was also predeceased by her brother, Bobby Gregory.

The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 pm Monday, June 17, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 1 pm Tuesday with Reverend Mike McMinn officiating. Entombment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 16, 2019
