Iva - Sheila Elayne Wardlaw Henry, 52, of Iva, SC passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.



Born February 8, 1967 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of Ruth Toney Wardlaw and the late Ray Donald Wardlaw, Sr. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wendell Dean Wardlaw. Sheila was a member of First Baptist Church of Iva.



In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 19 years, Brian Henry; sons, Jonathan "Rocky" Henry and Marc Henry; brother, Ray "Donnie" Wardlaw (Debbie); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wayne and Sandra Henry; sister-in-law, Lisa Yokeum (Matt); nieces, Christy Rhodes and Megan Yokeum and nephews, Dillon Wardlaw and Austin Yokeum; great nieces, Kaitlyn and Callie Rhodes.



The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:30pm Sunday, April 7, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3:00pm with Rev. Jerry Gray officiating. Burial will be in New Silver Brook Cemetery.



The family will be at the residence of her mother, 157 Lynn Street, Anderson, SC 29624.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 6, 2019