|
|
Sheila Simmons Saunders
Anderson - Sheila Simmons Saunders, 69, of 2031 Bolt Drive, passed away on May 17, 2019 at Rainey Hospice. She is survived by her daughter, Dakota Saunders; two sons, Gervais Simmons and Carlos Lyles; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters, Velvia (Christopher) Biggs, Melleane (James) Conyers, and Vicky Simmons; and three brothers, Rev. Robert Simmons, Jr., Joe (Wanda) Simmons, and Samuel (Jannie) Simmons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lavet Walter Green; her parents, Robert Simmons, Sr. and Melleane Kay Simmons; and one brother, Fretwell Simmons.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church. The interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. The family is at the home. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 24, 2019