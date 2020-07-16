Shelbie Seawright
Honea Path - Shelbie Jean Whitt Seawright, wife of Bishop Marvin "Ben" Seawright of Poplar Street died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home.
Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late John Thompson and Janie Belle Medlock Whitt. She was a member of Chiquola Baptist Church, and was retired from her work as a CSD operator for Michelin Tire.
In addition to her husband of the home, Mrs. Seawright is survived by one son: Terry Lynn Johnson (Jane) of Belton; one daughter: Sherry Diane Posey (Sammy) of Honea Path; one brother: Russell Whitt of Honea Path; two sisters: Cynthia Hardwick of Greer and Vera Bannister of Honea Path; six grandchildren: Tiffany Johnson Suit, Jennifer Lawter, Justin Posey, Jeremy Johnson, Jamie Johnson, and Amanda Hucks; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by one son: Wes Johnson; six brothers: John, Joe, Richard, Wayne, Larry and Alfred Whitt; and one sister: Edna Robbins.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Chiquola Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Powell and Rev. Ken Whitt officiating. Burial will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Sunday from 1-2 PM at Chiquola Baptist Church, prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Chiquola Baptist Church Building Fund, 405 E. Greer St, Honea Path, SC 29654. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com