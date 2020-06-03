Shelby Jean Cole Cothran
Shelby Jean Cole Cothran

Elberton, GA - Mrs. Shelby Jean Cole Cothran, 80, Elberton, GA, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Born in Starr, SC, she was a daughter of the late Henry J. Cole and Minnie Yeargin Cole. She had worked as a spinner in the textile industry and retired as manager of Hometown Video. She was a member of Ruckersville United Methodist Church and loved flowers and cats.

Survivors include her husband, James "Jimmy" Cothran; son, Jimmy Cole of Elberton; step-children: Pamela (Jerry) Frady and Randall Cothran, both of Lavonia; brother, JB Cole of Anderson; five step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Bernice Cann.

Graveside services will be Friday, June 5, at 11 o'clock in the Ruckersville United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Thomas Moon officiating.

The family is at the residence and will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00p.m. Thursday, June 4.

Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to the Ruckersville United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.

Online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home of Elberton is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ruckersville United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
