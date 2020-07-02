Shelby Jean Weldon Garrett
Anderson - Shelby Jean Weldon Garrett, 83, of Anderson, SC died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Born on September 10, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Charles Wesley Womble and the late Nina Mae Cann Womble.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 36 years, Thomas Lee Weldon, her brother, Charles "Pete" Edward Womble and a son, Stanley Edward Weldon.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Douglas Garrett, Jr., her son, Marty Weldon (Wanda), two stepchildren; Lori Yeomans (Johnny) and Russell Garrett (Susan), five grandchildren; Jared Weldon (Ashley), Natalie Mitchell (Jon Michael), Allan Yeomans (Summer), Summer Reyes (Ricky) and Mandy Yeomans (Matt Collins) and ten great-grandchildren.
She attended Fants Grove Baptist Church for most of her life and attended LaFrance First Baptist Church. She was a talented musician that used her skills to minister others through music and teaching as well as being the church pianist. She had a servant's heart and enjoyed baking, gardening, and serving others.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will host a Celebration of Life service at a later date. She will be buried at Fants Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Pendleton, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate.
