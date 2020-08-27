Shelvy Dameron

Shelvy DameronAnderson - Shelvy Plunkett Dameron, 82, of Anderson, SC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home.Born March 15, 1938 in Vinton, VA, she was a daughter of the late William Henry Plunkett and Helen Thomasson Plunkett.Shelvy was a graduate of Virginia Southern Business College. She worked as an assistant cost accountant for General Electric Corp. and then as the Executive Secretary for the Assistant Director of the Federal Housing Administration. Shelvy had a passion for art and interior design and studied art under many noted instructors. She enjoyed sharing her love of art and her interior design talent with her friends. Above all else, she was devoted to the needs of her beloved family.Shelvy was highly involved within her community and was a past member of the Administrative Board of St. John's United Methodist Church, a past member of the Governing Board of the South Carolina Medical Alliance, a member of the Anderson County Medical Alliance, a member of the Garden Club of South Carolina, the past President of the Garden Trail Garden Club and a member of the Anderson Debutante Club.She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Dr. Robert A. Dameron, Jr.; children, Mark Stephen Dameron (Elizabeth) of Greenville, David Craig Dameron (Bobbie) of Lexington and Martha Dameron Reaves (Chip) of Anderson; grandchildren, Robert Scott Dameron (Amy) of Rock Hill, Thomas Stephen Dameron of Nashville, TN, Robert Williamson Dameron (Lizzie) of Stone Mountain, GA, Evan Mark Dameron of Lexington, Jazlee Gail Fenn of Mesa, AZ, Carlie Ruth Thornton of Lexington and Margaret Elizabeth Reaves of Pendleton; sister, Alice Plunkett Sell (Robert) of Moneta, VA; and brother, Roney Glenn Plunkett (Susan) of Roanoke, VA.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Wilson Plunkett and sister-in-law, Sylvia Siner Plunkett.Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. There will be a private family funeral service in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home. Interment will follow at a later date at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 515 S. McDuffie St., Anderson, SC 29624.