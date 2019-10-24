|
Sherry Foster
Anderson, SC - Sherry Jean Smith Foster, 63, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Hoke Lee Smith and Sara Opal Sewell Smith Pruitt. Sherry was an honor graduate of Westside High School. She was retired from One Main Financial. She was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Donnie Foster; son, Corey Foster and wife, Ashley; five grandchildren, Kalih Foster, Cohen Foster, Collins Foster, Laynie Foster, and Enzley Foster; sister, Angie Marchbanks and husband, Bill; and a half-sister, Carolyn Strickland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Ayers.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Gordy Craft. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the service.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019