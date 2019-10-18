|
Shirley Brown
Iva, SC - Shirley Rachel Sutherland Brown, 82, widow of Bryant Edwin Brown, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late James and Lola Dixon Sutherland. She was a retired textile employee with Iva Manufacturing and Bigelow Sanford in Calhoun Falls. Mrs. Brown was a member of Union Baptist Church where she was active in the senior group. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include three sons, Edwin Ray Brown (Linda), Samuel Murray Brown (Karla), and Kenneth Bryan Brown (Naoko); three grandchildren, Nicholas Ray Brown (Sherrea), Tyler Bryant Brown (Ann-Frances), and Alston Ryan Brown (Marina); and four great-grandchildren, Aslinn Sherrea Brown, Carey Nicholas Brown, Olivia Marie Brown, and Carter Thomas Brown.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Paul, Amos, William, and Iber Neal Sutherland.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at Union Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday at Sullivan-King Mortuary. The family is at the home of Edwin and Linda Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iva Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 568, Iva, SC 29655; Iva E.M.S., P.O. Box 519, Iva, SC 29655; or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019