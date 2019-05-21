Services
Anderson - Shirley Carol Hensley Cantrell, 81, wife of the late John Wyly Cantrell, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Born in Concord, NC, she was a daughter of the late Wayne Hensley and Mary Goodman Hensley Hogan. She retired from BASF in Anderson, was a member of Mount Tabor Baptist Church, and taught the Joy Sunday School Class.

Survivors include her children, Debi Shofner (Jack) of Lakeland, FL, David Livingston (Sherri) of Pelzer, Donna Worthington Livingston (Lynette) of Morehead City, NC, and Deana Rhodes (Barry) of Anderson; brothers, Dwayne Hensley of Poplarville, NC, Pete Hogan of Locust, NC; sister, Faye Frances Wilson Yow of China Grove, NC; ten grandchildren, Brittany Hummel (Brian), Stephanie Carpenter (Jesse), Georgia Buckner (Clay), Ashlyn Allen, Gage Selman, Dylan Livingston-Keeter, Savanah Crawford, Somer Duncan (Jeremy), Joseph Rhodes (Kelsey), Billie Rhodes; four great-grandchildren, Deacon Carpenter, Logan Hummel, Ellyson Duncan, and Case Buckner; and grandson-in-law, Wade Weston.

She was predeceased by granddaughter, Jamie Shofner Weston; brothers, John Hensley and Richard Canupp; and sister, Mary Louise Hogan Smith.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.

The service will be Thursday, May 23, at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Tabor Baptist Church, with burial in Oconee Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 5901 Highway 187, Anderson, SC 29625.

The family is at the home of a daughter and son-in-law, Deana and Barry Rhodes.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 21, 2019
