Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley F. Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley F. Hall Obituary
Shirley F. Hall

Anderson - Mr. Shirley F. Hall, 91, of Anderson, SC, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born April 1, 1928 in Joseph County, UT, he was the son of the late Henry and Eva Hall. He was married to the late Mary Cole Hall of Anderson.

Shirley spent his career in the military in the United States Air Force. He earned the rank of Master Sergeant and retired after 27 years of dedicated service to his country. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his step-son, Allan Cole (Jeri) of Anderson, SC; grandson, Allan H. Cole, Jr. (Tracey) and great granddaughters, Meredith and Holly of Austin, TX; sister, Norma Jane Bateman; and sister-in-law, Norva Hall.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by brothers Alvin, Claude, Boyd and Arcene Hall and sisters, Ernestine Cyphers, Larue Chavez and Zona Dell.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12:30 pm at New Silver Brook Cemetery with Rev. J. Chris Fischer officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 209 E. Broad St., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now