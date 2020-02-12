|
Shirley F. Hall
Anderson - Mr. Shirley F. Hall, 91, of Anderson, SC, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born April 1, 1928 in Joseph County, UT, he was the son of the late Henry and Eva Hall. He was married to the late Mary Cole Hall of Anderson.
Shirley spent his career in the military in the United States Air Force. He earned the rank of Master Sergeant and retired after 27 years of dedicated service to his country. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his step-son, Allan Cole (Jeri) of Anderson, SC; grandson, Allan H. Cole, Jr. (Tracey) and great granddaughters, Meredith and Holly of Austin, TX; sister, Norma Jane Bateman; and sister-in-law, Norva Hall.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by brothers Alvin, Claude, Boyd and Arcene Hall and sisters, Ernestine Cyphers, Larue Chavez and Zona Dell.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12:30 pm at New Silver Brook Cemetery with Rev. J. Chris Fischer officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 209 E. Broad St., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020