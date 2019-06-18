Shirley James Findley



Anderson - Shirley James Findley, age 84, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Hospice of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC after a vigilant struggle with dementia.



Born in Anderson, SC, where she lived most of her life. Shirley made many friends and continued to do so when moving to Garden House Assisted Living in Anderson, as well as Wesley Commons in Greenwood, SC. She was the widow of Walton Roger Findley. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Octavia and Jack James and two siblings, Dwayne and Caroline James.



She is survived by many cousins. God blessed her with a devoted friend, Donald Rowell. Thanks to Don, Shirley's journey after her husband's death was the absolute best it could be under the circumstances. He stayed by her side with dedication, love, and adoration until the end.



Shirley graduated from Anderson University cum laude and retired from the Social Security Administration after 30 years of employment.



The family will receive friends from 1-2pm Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm Wednesday with Rev. Josh Hunt officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.



