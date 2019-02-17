|
Shirley Partridge Patton
Calhoun Falls, SC - Shirley Partridge Patton, 78, of Calhoun Falls, wife of Robert S. 'Bobby' Patton, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was born in Calhoun Falls, SC to the late Alvin and Katherine Phillips Partridge.
Mrs. Patton was employed by the Abbeville County School District having worked in the cafeteria department in the Calhoun Falls area schools for many years. She loved her family and spending time with her husband, daughters and grandson always made her happy. Mrs. Patton was a member of Calhoun Falls First Baptist Church
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Partridge.
Mrs. Patton is survived by her husband Bobby of 52 years of the home; two daughters, Risha Ginn and her husband Tony of Iva and Danna P. Boggs and her husband Lee of Anderson; a grandson, Brandon Ginn of Iva and a brother, Bobby Jackson Partridge and his wife Marie of Hendersonville, NC.
Graveside services will be 3:00PM Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Donnie Murdock officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
The family will gladly accept flowers or memorial contributions, may be made in memory of, Mrs. Patton, to the Calhoun Falls First Baptist Church, PO Box 395, Calhoun Falls, SC 29628 or to , PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101.
