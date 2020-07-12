1/
Shirley Thomas Wilson
Shirley Thomas Wilson

Central - Shirley Thomas Wilson, age 85, passed away on July 12, 2020, after a short bout with COVID-19. Born February 13, 1935, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Annie Mae Thomas of Due West, SC.

Despite her short height, she was an excellent basketball player at Due West High School. After graduation, she married the late Philip Edward Wilson of Abbeville, SC, and raised six children: Phillip Mark Wilson (Charlotte) of Roebuck, SC; William Edward (Coach Bill) Wilson of Pendleton, SC; Shirley Teresa Whiteside of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; David Vance Wilson (Cindy) of Ohatchee, AL; June Elizabeth Gail Wilson of Clemson, SC; and Benjamin Jeremiah Wilson (Heather) of Anderson, SC. She had eleven grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Shirley was devoted to God and her children. The family celebrates the openness of her heart, the exuberance of her spirit, and the fullness of her hospitality. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas, when the family was gathered together. Her Halloween and Christmas decorations were epic. She liked to read, to listen to music, and to watch movies.

Due to COVID-19 and in keeping with Shirley's wishes, there will not be a memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, personal protective equipment or donations may be sent to Manna Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 716 E. Cedar Rock St., Pickens, SC 29671, whom the family thanks for Shirley's care during the last years of her life.

Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home of Central, SC, is serving the family. Please visit www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com.






Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
