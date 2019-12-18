Services
More Obituaries for Sloan Stalnaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sloan Stalnaker

Sloan Stalnaker Obituary
Sloan Stalnaker

Anderson - Sloan Edward Stalnaker, 85, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home.

Born November 4, 1934 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late James Edward Stalnaker and Ollie Elizabeth Harbin Stalnaker. He was married to the late Betty Montez White Stalnaker.

Sloan was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and retired as Master Sergeant. Following his military service, he retired from the City of Anderson. He was a Mason and member of the Divver Blue Lodge. He was a 32nd degree Shriner, a member of Vets Helping Vets and a member of Centerville Church of God.

He is survived by his children, Kerry Stalnaker, Kandra Stalnaker, Teresa Cox and Lamar Welborn; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Barbara King and Frances Geraldine Kernells.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Friday, December 20, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00pm. Burial will follow in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors and masonic rites.

The family will be at the residence.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
