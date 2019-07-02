Services
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Sonja Marie Crone Eddleman

Anderson - Sonja Marie Crone Eddleman, 49, wife of Roger Dale Eddleman, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Born in Anderson, a daughter of Raymond Perry Crone and Mary Frances Scott Crone of Williamston, she was a former H.R. Specialist for International Vitamin Company for over thirty years. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, crocheting, and spending time with her family.

Surviving, in addition to her loving husband of thirty-one years, are a daughter, Heather Allison (Nick) of Piedmont; a son, Brandon Eddleman (Marissa) of Piedmont; sisters, Donna Seigler (Billy) of Williamston and Lisa Crone of Williamston; and her beloved grandchildren, Kinslee, Farrah, and Lilly.

The family will host a drop in memorial service from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 221 Ellison Lake Road, Williamston, SC 29697.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 2, 2019
