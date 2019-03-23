Services
Davenport Funeral Home, Inc. - West Union
311 South Carolina Hwy 11
West Union, SC 29696
864-638-3611
Sonja Pierce Madden Obituary
Sonja Pierce Madden

Belmont - Sonja Pierce Madden, 72, of Belmont, NC died suddenly March 18, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Preceding her in death were parents L. Odell Pierce, Edith P. and John E. Lemeron, and niece Susan Ridout.

Sonja was a devoted wife to Robert W. Madden, sister to Edith Geraldine Harris of Walhalla, SC, Jo Ann Barkley of Belmont, NC, and Pamela E. Lemeron (Chrys Carpenter) of Wauconda, IL. She is also survived by step-children and step-grandchildren. In addition, a beloved aunt to Bill Ridout, Frankie Harris (Sherri), Chima Martin (Stan), Timothy Harris (DeWayne) both of the home, Myra Hardy (Jack), Michael Jachetta, and Paula Jachetta (Cindy). She was a great aunt (Nana) to numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Sonja was retired from the US Postal Service, where she worked for over 20 years. Previously, she was dining room manager at The Old House restaurant in Walhalla, SC for numerous years.

There will be a memorial service at the home of Edith Harris at 245 W. Harris Rd in Walhalla, SC, on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 1:00PM. A later memorial service will be planned at her home in Belmont, NC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 23, 2019
