Anderson - Beverly Eugene "Sonny" Campbell, 70, of Anderson, SC passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.



Born November 25, 1948, in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late James D. "Tuck" Campbell, Sr. and Emily Wansley Campbell. Sonny was a graduate of Camden Military Academy and Clemson University. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and retired as the owner of Campbell Construction. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and sailing. Sonny had an uncanny love of people, being generous to many throughout his life.



He leaves behind those he loved, his wife, Cathy; son, Scott Eugene Campbell; brother, Jim Campbell; favorite sister, Kathy Campbell Avant; four grandchildren, Kelsey Brooke Campbell, Hayley Alexandra Campbell, Ashlynn Scott Campbell and Emily Katherine Campbell and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Joshua "Lump" Avant.



The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30pm Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow in the chapel at 4:00pm, Tuesday with Rev. Mark Dickson officiating. Military honors will be provided by Campbell Patriots Post 184.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, PO Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622 or Salvation Army, PO Box 43, Anderson, SC 29622



