Sonny J Jolin
Abbeville - Harold John 'Sonny J' Jolin, 64, of Abbeville died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home. He was born at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, DC to William 'Bill' and Grace Barto Jolin.
A graduate of McDuffie High School in Anderson, Sonny J honorably served his country with the United States Navy. He was a talented carpenter and stone mason by trade. As a gifted musician, Sonny J played guitar and mandolin with Blues being his specialty. He enjoyed trout fishing and was a lifetime member of Post 9273 in Piedmont.
Sonny J was preceded in death by a brother, David Jolin.
He is survived by two sons, Trent Jolin, currently stationed in Iraq with Army Special Forces and Tyler Jolin of Buchanan, VA; his parents, Bill and Grace, of Abbeville; and two sisters, Virginia Jolin Gillen, of Westchester, MA and Mary Jolin Burns (Bill) of Simpsonville.
A service to celebrate Sonny J's life will be 10:00AM, Monday, December 30, 2019 in M.J. 'Dolly' Cooper Veterans Cemetery with military honors rendered by the Campbell Patriots Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Sonny, may be sent to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville is assisting the Jolin family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019