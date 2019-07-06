|
|
Stacey Yvette Crosby
Anderson - Stacey Yvette Crosby age 45 of 303 Bleckley Street Anderson passed Tuesday July 2, 2019 at AnMed Health Center, she was born in Anderson County to the parents of Florence Crosby and the late Joseph Crosby. She was a member of Progressive Church of our Lord Jesus Christ Williamston S.C.; She leave to cherish fond memories her mother Florence Crosby of the home three brothers Anthony Crosby, Steven Crosby, Joseph Crosby. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00P.M. Progressive Church of our Lord Jesus Christ Williamston S.C.; Interment will follow at Belton City Cemetery; Visitation will be held Saturday from 6:00-7:00 P.M. at Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 6, 2019