Stanley Dale Massey
Anderson - Stanley Dale Massey, 66, of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home.
Born November 5, 1952 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late, Calvin and Hazel Faith Stanley Massey. He loved church and reading his bible. He was big on his family and was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith. He served for two years in the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Massey; daughters, Kelly Massey, Kerry Massey, Kristen Massey (Christopher Parker) and Jodi; best friend, Johnny Donald; special friend, Missy Fowler; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild and his dog, Digger.
Per his wishes, there will be no services held.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 16, 2019