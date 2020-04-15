|
Stanley Thomas Goodson
Anderson, SC - Stanley Thomas Goodson, 62, of Anderson SC, passed away unexpectedly on April 6th, 2020. Stanley was born on July 30, 1957, to Howard Goodson and Mary Edna Adams. He wed Rebecca Richardson and had one son, Casey Goodson (married to Kristin Chastity Shumpert). Stanley was known for his blazing smile, infectious laughter and his wealth of friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary, and grandparents Thomas Coy Adams and Lois Sutherland Adams, as well as Burton Rucker Goodson and Nancy Phillips Goodson.
Stanley's spark will be carried on by surviving family: his father Howard, son Casey and daughter-in-law Kristin and their children Joseph Thomas "JT" Goodson, 9, Carter William Goodson, 7, and Haley Elisabeth Goodson, 2, Stanley's brother Timothy H. Goodson (married to Donna Steptoe with children Lindsey Goodson Paris and Timothy Tyler Goodson), as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Stanley's celebration of life is pending with Sullivan-King Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://www.disciplechristianmc.com/ or contact Casey at [email protected]
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020