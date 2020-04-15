|
|
Stephanie J. Brooks
Greenville - Stephanie Janiece Brooks, 23, passed away in Greenville, North Carolina, on March 30, 2020. Stephanie was born July 17, 1996 to Stephen and Janice Brooks in Huntsville, Alabama. She was the middle child between eldest sibling, S. Eliot Brooks and younger sibling, Rachel Brooks. She was the mother of two children: daughter, AdaGrace and son, Remy.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Westview Cemetery in Anderson, S.C. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 15 to Apr. 23, 2020