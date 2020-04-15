Services
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-2220
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Westview Cemetery
Anderson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie J. Brooks


1996 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie J. Brooks Obituary
Stephanie J. Brooks

Greenville - Stephanie Janiece Brooks, 23, passed away in Greenville, North Carolina, on March 30, 2020. Stephanie was born July 17, 1996 to Stephen and Janice Brooks in Huntsville, Alabama. She was the middle child between eldest sibling, S. Eliot Brooks and younger sibling, Rachel Brooks. She was the mother of two children: daughter, AdaGrace and son, Remy.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Westview Cemetery in Anderson, S.C. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 15 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -