Anderson - Stephanie McMullen, age 45, passed Friday. Survivors include one daughter Brittany Miller and one son Devante McMullen both of Anderson. Memorial service will be held Thursday at 4:00PM Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home Chapel.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
