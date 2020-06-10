Or Copy this URL to Share

Anderson - Stephanie McMullen, age 45, passed Friday. Survivors include one daughter Brittany Miller and one son Devante McMullen both of Anderson. Memorial service will be held Thursday at 4:00PM Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home Chapel.









