Stephen "Monk Martin" Craft
Twin City, GA - Mr. Stephen "Monk Martin" Craft , 75 of Twin City, GA. passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Twin View Nursing Home following an extended illness.
Stephen is survived by many friends that he grew up with at Orr Mill, along with many hobbies that they shared. Orr Mill Community provided a lot of youthful activities and Stephen was a part of them all. He loved and enjoyed riding motorcycles all over the country.
Stephen was predeceased by his mother, Lucille C. Martin and his only son, Robert Stephen Craft McAbee.
A Memorial service will be held at Old Silver Brook Cemetery on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020