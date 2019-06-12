|
Stephen Kolarik
Anderson - Stephen Kolarik, 86, of Anderson, SC, passed away on June 8, 2019 in Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
Steve was born in New York, NY to Steve and Amelia Kolarik on April 29, 1933. He went to school in Woonsocket, R.I. He worked in the computer industry for 30 years. Stephen served in the U.S. Army at home and in Europe. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. Steve enjoyed fishing golfing and sailing.
Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Amelia Kolarik, his brother, Ronald F. Kolarik, and his former wife, Mary Jane Kolarik.
He is survived by his wife Harriet Henderson Kolarik, of Anderson, his children Jeffery and Jason Kolarik, step-children John and Kellie Martin of Anderson, David and Heather Henderson of Mount Pleasant, and 5 grandchildren.
The family of Stephen Kolarik wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Campbell Veterans Home of Anderson and Marchbanks Assisted Living.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 12, 2019