Stephen Lee Casey
Anderson - Stephen Lee Casey, 74, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born September 9, 1945 in Cleveland, OH, he was a son of the late L.G. Casey, Jr. and Margie Gwynne Casey.
Steve was the owner and operator of Casey Pool Maintenance. He previously worked for McLean Trucking Co. for 19 years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served in Korea and the Vietnam War for which he earned and received the Airman's Medal for Bravery.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Thompson Casey of the home; brother, Thomas G. Casey (Donna) of Greenville, SC; sister, Diana Sue Casey Phillips (Charlie) of Woodruff, SC; "sons", Tim Burris, David Mayfield, Sam Young and Kevin Land; and his dog, "Lucky".
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Stephen Lee Casey, Jr. and his daughter, Jayme Leah Casey.
The family will receive friends from 4-6pm Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 29, 2019 at 3:00pm at The McDouglad Family Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Anderson Community Church Presbyterian, 4200 Liberty Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621 or Meals on Wheels, 105 S. Fant St., Anderson, SC 29624.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 17, 2019