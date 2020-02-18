Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Minihan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen S. Minihan


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen S. Minihan Obituary
Stephen S. Minihan

LaFrance - Stephen Sebastian Minihan, 76, of La France, SC passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House. Born June 22, 1943 he was a son of the late John Minihan and Nola Taylor Minihan. He was married to the late Martha Hicks Minihan.

Steve worked for many years in the textile industry as a loom fixer and after receiving his commercial driver's license, began driving long haul; he loved the travel. Steve also volunteered with EMS as a scuba diver. He was well-liked, fun to be around, and was a great friend to many. His heart belonged to his family; he didn't love just now and then, he loved without end.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Austin (Josh); step-sons, Robert McClure, Richard McClure and John McClure; brothers, Joseph Minihan and Noel Minihan (Harolyn); sisters, Thomasine Hall, Cecilia Austin, Stella Weir (Gene), and Therese Guthy (Walter); and grandchildren, Sawyer Austin and Caitlyn McCurley, and her mother, Jennifer Dickson; also, previous wives, Louise Boulaise Silvey and Joan Davis.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is predeceased, by son, Roger Minihan; daughter, Rita Minihan; brother, Michael Minihan; and sisters, Yvonne Minihan and Marie Jost.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Link and Pastor Robert Parris officiating. Following the service, all are invited to Stephen's home at 15 Circle St., La France, SC 29656.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now