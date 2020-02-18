|
|
Stephen S. Minihan
LaFrance - Stephen Sebastian Minihan, 76, of La France, SC passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House. Born June 22, 1943 he was a son of the late John Minihan and Nola Taylor Minihan. He was married to the late Martha Hicks Minihan.
Steve worked for many years in the textile industry as a loom fixer and after receiving his commercial driver's license, began driving long haul; he loved the travel. Steve also volunteered with EMS as a scuba diver. He was well-liked, fun to be around, and was a great friend to many. His heart belonged to his family; he didn't love just now and then, he loved without end.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Austin (Josh); step-sons, Robert McClure, Richard McClure and John McClure; brothers, Joseph Minihan and Noel Minihan (Harolyn); sisters, Thomasine Hall, Cecilia Austin, Stella Weir (Gene), and Therese Guthy (Walter); and grandchildren, Sawyer Austin and Caitlyn McCurley, and her mother, Jennifer Dickson; also, previous wives, Louise Boulaise Silvey and Joan Davis.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is predeceased, by son, Roger Minihan; daughter, Rita Minihan; brother, Michael Minihan; and sisters, Yvonne Minihan and Marie Jost.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Link and Pastor Robert Parris officiating. Following the service, all are invited to Stephen's home at 15 Circle St., La France, SC 29656.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020