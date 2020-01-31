|
Steve Lesley
Anderson - Tommy Steven Lesley, 66, of 218 Marlon Ave., died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson. Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Tommy Lawrence and Betty Brown Leslie. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a truck driver by trade. Steve enjoyed fishing and music, especially playing his guitar and banjo. He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are 2 daughters, Julie McFadden of Pickens and Angela Inks(Aubrey) of Piedmont; 4 sons, Bryan Lesley(April) of Piedmont, Ryan Lesley of Powdersville, Bradley Lesley of Athens, GA and Toby Lesley of the home; 2 stepdaughters, Brandy Brewer(Todd) of Pickens and Amanda Blair(Jason) of Anderson; 4 brothers, Nick Lesley of Greenville, Freddie Leslie of Liberty, Victor Leslie of Slabtown and Keith Leslie of Liberty; 4 grandchildren, Gage Goodwin, Lita Goodwin, Joshua Lesley and Rosie Inks; and 1 great grandchild, Zayden Goodwin.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a son, Tim Lesley; a stepdaughter, Sandy Garner; a sister, Kathy Brewer; and 2 brothers, Charles Lesley and Randall "Pete" Leslie.
The family will have a memorial services for Steve at 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Six and Twenty Baptist Church.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020