|
|
Steve Townes
Iva - James Stephen "Steve" Townes, 66, of Iva, SC, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born April 26, 1953 in Anderson, he was the son of the late James Hubert Townes and Ruth Thomason Townes.
Steve was a welder having retired from Michelin after 31 years. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed restoring old Willys Jeeps. He was a member of the Iva Lodge for over 40 years and a life long member of Union Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, RA leader and member of the ramp building committee.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Virginia Bonds Townes; sons, Ben S. Townes (fiancé Julie M. Tyson) and James Matthew Townes; granddaughter, Hannah Ruth Townes; sister Sandra Young (Tom); and special niece and nephew, Jada Rumsey and Jamie Young.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Cheryl McGee.
The family will receive friends from 10-11:30am Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Union Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 12:00pm with Rev. Kyle Caudell, Rev. Jerry Gray and Rev. Mike McMillion officiating. Burial will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Masonic Rites.
The family will be at the home of Tom and Sandra Young.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 30, 2019