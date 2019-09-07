Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
5708 Hwy. 187 N,
Anderson, SC
Resources
Steven Merlin Schaller

Steven Merlin Schaller Obituary
Steven Merlin Schaller

Anderson - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Steven Merlin Schaller announces his passing on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at the age of 77. Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mildred (Jendris) Schaller, Steven leaves behind his children, Debra Pfeifer (Eric), David, and Daniel (Shirley). Steve will also be dearly missed by his six grandchildren, Brandon, Adam, Savannah, Emily, Adam Powrozek, and Brooke Powrozek, and by his siblings, Tom Schaller, Brenda Elmers and Larry Schaller.

Steve was born and lived in Northwest Ohio. A quiet, considerate, family man, Steven made his living as a skilled large equipment mechanic and was known as the man who could create and repair anything by those who knew him. Steve relocated to Anderson, SC in 2002 after his retirement, where he made many dear friends.

A Memorial Service in Steven's memory will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00p.m., at Zion United Methodist Church located at 5708 Hwy. 187 N, Anderson, SC, 29625, with the Rev. Beverly Crowe Tipton officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 7, 2019
