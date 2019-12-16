|
|
Stewart Norris
Anderson - Stewart Daniel Norris, 47, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.
He is survived by his parents: David and Sonya Norris; brothers: Chad Norris (Kendra) and Jeffrey Norris; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6pm - 8pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019