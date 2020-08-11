1/1
Sue Ellen Foggie
Sue Ellen Foggie

Sue Ellen Foggie affectionately known as Mama Sue departed this life August 10, 2020 at Condor Nursing Home. She was born in Anderson County to the late Calhoun and Rosezena Galloway Scott and reared in the home of the late Charlie and Eloise Ervin. She was a member of Mountain Spring Baptist Church and she retired from Anderson-Oconee Head Start.

Her husband, the late Wade F. Foggie, preceded her in death. Through this union nine children were born. She leaves to mourn her passing, Waymon Foggie (Loretta), Linda Johnson (Jimmy), Brenda Witcher, Joe Larry Foggie, Sandy Foggie Chapman, Sonny Foggie, Vickie Foggie, Angelia Foggie and Audrey Foggie Kelly (Darryl): a sister, Hazel Acker; fifteen grandchildren, nineteen great- grandchildren. Graveside service will be held Thursday at 11 AM at the Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 1 PM to 7 PM at Foggie-Holloway Funeral Home in Anderson. The family is at the home of Linda and Jimmy Johnson, 223 Greenland Drive, Anderson, SC.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
August 11, 2020
I will truely miss Ms Sue foggie she was the best patient that I had I love you ,and too the family we will miss seeing y'all too .
Lisa m smith
Friend
