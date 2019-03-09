Sue Helen Murphy



Anderson - Sue Helen Whitfield Murphy, 88, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.



Born April 20, 1930 in Townville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Furman Jones and Bertha Ann Holden Whitfield. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest "Red" Larue Murphy and son, Keith Ernest Murphy; sisters, Grace McCalland and Willie Mae Hellborg; and brothers, Otis, Stonewall, Justin, Foldger, Jeff and Ralph Whitfield. Sue was a graduate of Anderson College and retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass.



She is survived by her sons, Randy (Mary Beth) Murphy of Tampa, FL and Clay (Sherri) Murphy of Anderson, SC; daughter, Debbie "Do" Ricker of Anderson, SC; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and special friend, Pat Simpson of Clinton, SC.



The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Sunday, March 10, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00pm Monday with Rev. Dave Neal officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary