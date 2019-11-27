Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Chastain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue S. Chastain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue S. Chastain Obituary
Sue S. Chastain

Wedowee, Alabama - Sue Shipe Chastain, 84, of Wedowee, Alabama and formerly of Anderson, SC, wife of Roy E. Chastain, Jr., passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Lineville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lineville, Alabama.

Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Elizabeth M. Shipe. She was a 1953 graduate of Anderson Girls High School.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Michael L. Smith, Charles E. "Eddie" Smith (Tammie), and Jody W. Smith (Kelly); three stepchildren, Dennis A. Chastain, Richard E. Chastain, and Susan M. Chastain; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Ann McLane.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Wendell Bannister. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Haven of Rest, 219 West Whitner Street, Anderson, SC 29624.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -