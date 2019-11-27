|
Sue S. Chastain
Wedowee, Alabama - Sue Shipe Chastain, 84, of Wedowee, Alabama and formerly of Anderson, SC, wife of Roy E. Chastain, Jr., passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Lineville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lineville, Alabama.
Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Elizabeth M. Shipe. She was a 1953 graduate of Anderson Girls High School.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Michael L. Smith, Charles E. "Eddie" Smith (Tammie), and Jody W. Smith (Kelly); three stepchildren, Dennis A. Chastain, Richard E. Chastain, and Susan M. Chastain; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Ann McLane.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Wendell Bannister. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Haven of Rest, 219 West Whitner Street, Anderson, SC 29624.
