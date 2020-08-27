1/
Sue Simmons
Sue Simmons

Iva, SC - Emily Sue Simmons, 73, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Frances Holcombe Sammons. She was retired from Anderson School District #3.

Known by family and friends as "Mama Sue", she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donnie Simmons; two daughters, Tracy Simpson (Jeff) and Mary Simmons Glenn (David Burnette); four grandchildren, Ashli Simpson, Amber Gosling, Austin Glenn, and Emilie Glenn; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Poole and two brothers, Billy Sammons and David Roy Sammons.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 30, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Larry Pearson and Rev. Tony Smith. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. The family is at the residence.

Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Poplar Spring Baptist Church, P.O. Box 379, Starr, SC 29684, or Calvary Baptist Temple, 913 Parker Bowie Road, Iva, SC 29655.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
