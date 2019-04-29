|
Susan Elaine Elgin Glasby
Belton - Susan Elaine Elgin Glasby, 68, of 16 Smythe St. died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Belton, she was the daughter of the late James Alvin and Willie Mae Henderson Elgin.
Surviving are: son, Woody Glasby of Belton; daughter, Melinda Vaughn of Belton; brothers, Jimmy Elgin (Sallie) and Wayne Elgin; sisters, Judy Sutherland (Duane), and Kim Green; grandchildren, Travis Wooten (Destiny), Shawn Vaughn (Robyn), Tiffany and Jennifer Wooten; 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joe Aaron Glasby, III; brothers, Joe and Johnny Elgin and grandson, Patrick Wooten.
Service will be held at 2pm Tuesday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Slatton officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memoires.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Tuesday from 12pm until 1:45pm at the funeral home.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 29, 2019