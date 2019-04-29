Services
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Susan Elaine Elgin Glasby Obituary
Susan Elaine Elgin Glasby

Belton - Susan Elaine Elgin Glasby, 68, of 16 Smythe St. died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Belton, she was the daughter of the late James Alvin and Willie Mae Henderson Elgin.

Surviving are: son, Woody Glasby of Belton; daughter, Melinda Vaughn of Belton; brothers, Jimmy Elgin (Sallie) and Wayne Elgin; sisters, Judy Sutherland (Duane), and Kim Green; grandchildren, Travis Wooten (Destiny), Shawn Vaughn (Robyn), Tiffany and Jennifer Wooten; 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joe Aaron Glasby, III; brothers, Joe and Johnny Elgin and grandson, Patrick Wooten.

Service will be held at 2pm Tuesday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Slatton officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memoires.

The family will receive friends prior to the service Tuesday from 12pm until 1:45pm at the funeral home.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

www.coxfuneralhome1882.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 29, 2019
