Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Scheer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Gaynell Scheer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Gaynell Scheer Obituary
Susan Gaynell Scheer

Belton - April 29, 1964 - November 10, 2019

Susan Gaynell Smith Scheer, age 55, passed on to heaven on Sunday, November 10, 2019, peacefully with her loving family by her side.

She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Robert Scheer, a daughter, Jessica Bearden and a son, Franklin Swaney. She is also survived by three brothers, Bobby Jean Smith, Billy Ray Smith and Athan Smith as well as six grandchildren.

The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, SC is serving the Scheer Family. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.stan dardfuneralcenter.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -