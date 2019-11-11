|
|
Susan Gaynell Scheer
Belton - April 29, 1964 - November 10, 2019
Susan Gaynell Smith Scheer, age 55, passed on to heaven on Sunday, November 10, 2019, peacefully with her loving family by her side.
She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Robert Scheer, a daughter, Jessica Bearden and a son, Franklin Swaney. She is also survived by three brothers, Bobby Jean Smith, Billy Ray Smith and Athan Smith as well as six grandchildren.
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, SC is serving the Scheer Family. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.stan dardfuneralcenter.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019