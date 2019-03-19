Resources
Susan Gray

In Loving Memory Of
In Loving Memory Of

Susan Gray

Momma,

I miss you,

My mind knows that you are in a better place

Where there is no pain

You are at peace.

I understand that,

I just wish I could explain it to my heart.

There is an empty space in it that nothing will ever fill.

I grieve, but I know my tears are for me.

One year ago today, we laid you to rest and that is because God needed you best

WE will be together again, Until then my love will always be with you.

Your loving Son and Children,

Cedric, Calandra, Devonta and Kyara
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 19, 2019
