Susan Lois Long Cox
1938 - 2020
Susan Lois Long Cox

Belton - Susan Lois Long Cox, 82, widow of the late Charles Manley Cox, Jr. died Saturday August 22, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born February 15, 1938 in Anderson to the late James Thomas and Lois Irene Gordon Long, she was a homemaker, and former kindergarten teacher.

She was a faithful member of Belton Presbyterian Church for many years.

Surviving are her children, Charles "Chuck" Cox of Abbeville, and Cynthia C. Epting (Lewis) of Belton; 2 grandsons, Charles Robert "Robbie" Cox, and Dr. John Thomas " J.T." Epting (Rebekah); a granddaughter, Susan Elizabeth Epting Lies ( J.J.); a great granddaughter Rosia Epting.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 12:00 from Belton Presbyterian Church with Rev. Sarah Cornell officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.

Memorials may be made to Belton Presbyterian Church and the Abbeville Institute @ P.O. Box 10, McClellanville, SC 29458.

The family will be at the home of Cyndy and Lewis Epting, 304 Carroll Lane and will receive friends at their respective homes.

Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cox family.

www.coxfuneralhome1882.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
